Voting not always a meaty matter
18 May 2025 - 00:00
Gone are the days when, to win an election, all you had to do was flash a few smiles, wave and kiss random babies. Now, a politician has to campaign in tune with the Africanised times. Hence with every other by-election — especially when it’s in KwaZulu-Natal — a beast has to be slaughtered. No, not to appease the ancestors, but to win over the carnivores among voters...
