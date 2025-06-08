Barking up the wrong money tree
The primary objective of economic policy is to grow the economy and create jobs, not to balance the books
08 June 2025 - 00:00
Now that the dust has settled after the unprecedented political drama of three budgets, it is clear that National Treasury was humbled as never before. Yet, it still managed to double down on its failed neoliberal economic policies of structural reforms and austerity. For the rest of the government of neoliberal unity’s term in office, there will be low GDP growth and soaring unemployment. ..
