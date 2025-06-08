Ramaphosa must reprimand arrogant Nkabane
08 June 2025 - 00:00
Nothing better illustrates the contempt our elected public representatives show the public than the behaviour of higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane. No wonder that President Cyril Ramaphosa has asked for an explanation of her attitude during a meeting of parliament’s higher education portfolio committee. But if past experience is any guide, we shouldn’t expect much to come of this. ..
