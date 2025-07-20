EXTRACT | Psyching out the apartheid army
An MK attack on the apartheid army’s headquarters, using sophisticated technology, proved a turning point in the military struggle against apartheid, Yunus Carrim recounts in a new book
20 July 2025 - 00:00
Between 22:30 and 23:00 on August 12 1981, five 122-mm rockets from a Grad-P rocket launcher, used for the first time in South Africa, hit Voortrekkerhoogte, the main SADF base in the heart of Pretoria...
