Game of thrones a big yawn
11 September 2022 - 00:00 By Hogarth
The British have a new monarch, King Charles III. So boring was the process to elect him that not a single member of the Windsor family went to court to expose his skeletons and there was no suspicion of forged wills. Charles was declared king even before he entered a kraal. The Brits also saw no need for their new king to overpower a lion to show he's worthy of the crown. What a yawn!..
