Nkandla storm in a teacup
02 October 2022 - 00:00 By Hogarth
KwaDakwadunuse, Baba kaDuduzane’s government-sponsored residential estate in Nkandla, is a mecca for shady politicians. Baba kaD has been hosting tea parties with fraudsters, corruption accused and suspected thieves who come to him for advice. The Nkandla revellers included the new KZN ANC leaders who sought the “wisdom” of Baba kaD ahead of the ANC’s December elective conference. Not only did baba kaD serve them tea, he slaughtered a beast. So it must have really hurt him that his KZN comrades did not nominate him and his ex-wife after all...
