Affirmative action comes for Carl Niehaus
16 October 2022 - 00:00 By Hogarth
Time was when Carl Niehaus was one of the few ANC factory faults who were not embarrassed to lunge to baba kaDududuzane’s defence. That made Mpangazitha assume he had earned a seat right next to his idol outside the Pietermaritzburg high court...
Affirmative action comes for Carl Niehaus
Time was when Carl Niehaus was one of the few ANC factory faults who were not embarrassed to lunge to baba kaDududuzane’s defence. That made Mpangazitha assume he had earned a seat right next to his idol outside the Pietermaritzburg high court...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos