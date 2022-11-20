Mampara of the week: Ntsiki Mashimbye
Lead balloon spoils the climate
20 November 2022 - 00:00 By Hogarth
A real diplomat, trained in careful and tactful communication, never fails to read the room. But not Ntsiki Mashimbye, our envoy to Egypt, who made an awkward attempt at stand-up comedy at a function on the sidelines of COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday...
A real diplomat, trained in careful and tactful communication, never fails to read the room. But not Ntsiki Mashimbye, our envoy to Egypt, who made an awkward attempt at stand-up comedy at a function on the sidelines of COP27 in Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday...
