No comment, it’s subjudicare
20 November 2022 - 00:00 By Hogarth
Her Royal Highness, tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu, is acting like the big boss even before she is elected ANC president. Ask the members of the parliamentary portfolio committee on tourism, who have been trying to get her to answer questions for four weeks. But the princess is much too busy for accountability while running a campaign to unseat her boss. ..
No comment, it’s subjudicare
Her Royal Highness, tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu, is acting like the big boss even before she is elected ANC president. Ask the members of the parliamentary portfolio committee on tourism, who have been trying to get her to answer questions for four weeks. But the princess is much too busy for accountability while running a campaign to unseat her boss. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos