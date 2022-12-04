Mampara of the week: Mxolisi Kaunda
A mayor who drops his minions in the poo
04 December 2022 - 00:00 By Hogarth
It’s understandable that Durban mayor Mxolisi Kaunda is desperate to lure tourists to his city this holiday season. But sending his deputy city manager, Musa Gumede, to take a dip at Umhlanga’s main beach this week was perhaps a bit overzealous...
