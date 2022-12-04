McBuffalo’s fat buffalo bill
04 December 2022 - 00:00 By Hogarth
On Christmas Day in 2019, a man named Hazim walked into a buffalo farm. The owner, McBuffalo, was not at home so Hazim dealt with the farm help. From his deep pockets Hazim took out $580,000 (well, depending on who you choose to believe) and demanded 20 buffalo at once. The farm help wrote Hazim a receipt and sent him on his way. It’s been three years since Hazim made the purchase, but he has collected not a single animal, and no-one knows where the man from Sudan might be. Khartoum is not the biggest city in the world, if anyone there happens to bump into Mr Hazim, tell him his Christmas buffaloes are still due for collection from McBuffalo’s farm...
