Mampara of the week: Nasser Al Khater
Red card for World Cup CEO’s crass disregard of stadium worker’s death
11 December 2022 - 00:00 By Hogarth
No extra time or penalty shoot-out was needed to select the CEO of the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar, Nasser Al Khater, as mampara of the week for his crass description of the death of a migrant stadium construction worker as a “natural part of life”...
