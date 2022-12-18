Hogarth

Mampara of the year: Cast your vote now

18 December 2022 - 15:23 By SUNDAY TIMES
Malesela Teffo, Carl Niehaus and Matthew Booth.
Image: Thulani Mbele, Sandile Ndlovu and Lee Warren/Gallo Images

There were many deserving candidates this year who could easily have scooped this prestigious award, but only one exceptional clown will walk away with the accolade.

It is up to you, dear reader, to decide who you believe should be Mampara of the Year.

Here are our nominees: 

Malesela Teffo

There was a time this year when this Mampara threatened to break Jacob Zuma’s record for the number of times an individual can be been named a Mampara.

With every court appearance in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Teffo proved why he should never be allowed anywhere near a courtroom.

Early on in the case, Teffo spewed profanities, implicated people who were not in court and showed no respect for the judge — moves that earned him Mampara awards three times.

Carl Niehaus

His theatrics have eventually cost this Mampara his ANC membership.

He made it into the Mampara corner twice this year — first for trying to attend a conference without proof of vaccination and then for spreading fake news that Oliver Tambo, on seeing Cyril Ramaphosa at the 1991 ANC conference, asked “who is this?”

 The suits at Luthuli House have finally fired him.

Matthew Booth

This Mampara is the reason many South African men would not admit in public possessing the rare and crucial skill to bake a mouth-watering cheese cake.

Lindiwe Sisulu, John Steenhuisen and Pule Mabe.
Image: GCIS, Esa Alexander/Sunday Times and Freddy Mavunda

Lindiwe Sisulu

She should be Mampara for remaining in a cabinet of a president she did not believe worthy of the position. But she was eager to show off more Mampara skills.

After the death of a German tourist, Sisulu played the matter down saying only three tourists had been killed in crime-related incidents in this country since 1994.

John Steenhuisen

Who calls his ex-wife, the mother of his two daughters and the woman he cheated on “roadkill”? Well, this Mampara did.

Pule Mabe

The outgoing ANC national spokesperson, Pule Mabe is part of an elite club of those who have earned the Mampara of the Week accolade back-to-back.

When asked when his party would be paying staff salaries, he said the ANC was no bank robber- and the following week he told the whole world that his party cannot guarantee the safety of illegal immigrants.

Sport, arts & culture minister Nathi Mthethwa.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

Nathi Mthethwa

This Mampara tried to stroke his giant ego by trying to hoodwink an entire nation into spending R22m on a 100m flagpole.

Thandekile Mnyimba

The former Amathole district municipal manager landed in Mamparadom for his barbaric act of allegedly instructing security to remove councillor Nanziwe Rulashe from her office.

Ntsiki Mashimbye

And then there was this clown who embarrassed us in Egypt when he told an international meeting he was appointed ambassador to the north African country because he was a “failed businessman and failed civil servant”.

Mthunzi Ngonyama

The AbaThembu royal family spokesperson gave R15,000 to someone he believed was actress Jessica Nkosi who promised to increase the amount to R430,000 in two days. What a dumb Mampara.

We leave the final choice to you, the reader.

LAST YEAR'S WINNER:

Mampara of the year: Ace Magashule trumps them all in pack of Mamparas

You, the reader, have spoken loud and clear. With over 10,000 votes cast, your Mampara of the Year 2021 is none other than suspended ANC ...
