Hogarth

Mampara of the week: Dudu Zuma-Sambudla

A 'princess' in search of a country

15 January 2023 - 00:00 By Hogarth

Now that it has finally dawned on her that her father will never again be president and the only things her twin brother, Duduzane, will ever preside over are the meetings of a small ANC branch in some obscure part of Durban, Dudu Zuma-Sambudla fancies herself as some latter day Zulu secessionist...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. PETER BRUCE | Mabuyane’s act of spite will hurt the Eastern Cape Opinion
  2. Durban mayor had great holiday — in Cape Town Hogarth
  3. Mampara of the week: Dudu Zuma-Sambudla Hogarth
  4. BARNEY MTHOMBOTHI | Ramaphosa has to get tough on Zimbabwe, now Opinion
  5. EDITORIAL | More empty load-shedding promises won’t end SA’s dark age Opinion

Latest Videos

We need to dig deeper into Eskom's operational challenges: Godongwana
Judgment reserved in Ramaphosa and Zuma private prosecution court battle