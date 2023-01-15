Mampara of the week: Dudu Zuma-Sambudla
A 'princess' in search of a country
15 January 2023 - 00:00 By Hogarth
Now that it has finally dawned on her that her father will never again be president and the only things her twin brother, Duduzane, will ever preside over are the meetings of a small ANC branch in some obscure part of Durban, Dudu Zuma-Sambudla fancies herself as some latter day Zulu secessionist...
