Mampara of the week: Themba Khumalo
05 February 2023 - 00:00 By Hogarth
Bishop Themba Khumalo may or may not have been there when his mentor pastor Alph Lukau of Alleluia Ministries International performed that infamous “resurrection miracle” four years ago. ..
Mampara of the week: Themba Khumalo
Bishop Themba Khumalo may or may not have been there when his mentor pastor Alph Lukau of Alleluia Ministries International performed that infamous “resurrection miracle” four years ago. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos