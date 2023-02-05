The Cat nips off
05 February 2023 - 00:01 By Hogarth
The Cat with many lives seems to have now lived them all. There was an expectation in some quarters that David Mabuza still had some tricks up his sleeve. But on Saturday he announced he has thrown in the towel and will vacate the Union Buildings as his successor Paul Mashatile is growing impatient with his continued stay. Old Hog can’t say he’ll miss Mabuza, as the Cat mastered the art of working from home throughout his tenure...
