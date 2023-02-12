Mampara of the week: John Steenhuisen
Dear John, make up your mind
12 February 2023 - 00:01
As far back as May last year, John Steenhuisen's Desperate Alliance called on the government to declare a national state of disaster over the ongoing power blackouts...
Mampara of the week: John Steenhuisen
Dear John, make up your mind
As far back as May last year, John Steenhuisen's Desperate Alliance called on the government to declare a national state of disaster over the ongoing power blackouts...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos