It’s Minister Hogarth, not Mr
19 February 2023 - 00:00 By Hogarth
While the nation was still yawning from McBuffalo’s dull state of the nation address, parliament convened again for MPs to discuss the president’s non-existent plan to save us from our many problems, caused by his ANC. As expected, opposition leaders took turns to rubbish McBuffalo’s address. The Desperate Alliance’s John Steenhuisen was the first. “The new dawn has become a false dawn,” he said with his usual gusto. Juju, not to be outdone, mocked Ramaphosa’s creation of a ministry of electricity as another tired ANC strategy to spread patronage. “We hope to see a minister of trains, we hope to see a minister of flights, we hope to see a minister of potholes, we hope to see a minister of gender-based violence, because the reality is that nothing is working under you.” Since McBuffalo is in a generous mood, expanding his cabinet, old Hog offers himself as minister of boozing and gossip. ..
