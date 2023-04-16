Next, it’ll be Gucci handcuffs
Bester and girlfriend wouldn’t be seen dead — even fake dead — in economy class
16 April 2023 - 00:00 By Hogarth
South Africa’s most daring Houdini, Thabo Bester, and his lover Dr Nandipha Magudumana were finally caught in Tanzania, on their way to the Kenyan border. Hogarth’s investigative colleagues discovered that the couple flew home in luxury, after the state chartered a VIP jet for the trip...
