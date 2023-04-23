Hiroshima freebie bombs out
23 April 2023 - 00:00 By Hogarth
A colleague of Hogarth received an invitation from the Union Buildings last month to accompany President McBuffalo to Hiroshima to attend the G7 summit. The invite said McBuffalo would be flying to the land of the rising sun as a guest of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. This week, it turned out, the Japanese have withdrawn the invitation and instead President Azali Assoumani of Comoros will represent the AU. McBuffalo denies he is being snubbed by the West for hanging out with unsavoury friends from Eastern Europe. Well, as they say, denial is the first stage of grief...
Hiroshima freebie bombs out
A colleague of Hogarth received an invitation from the Union Buildings last month to accompany President McBuffalo to Hiroshima to attend the G7 summit. The invite said McBuffalo would be flying to the land of the rising sun as a guest of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. This week, it turned out, the Japanese have withdrawn the invitation and instead President Azali Assoumani of Comoros will represent the AU. McBuffalo denies he is being snubbed by the West for hanging out with unsavoury friends from Eastern Europe. Well, as they say, denial is the first stage of grief...
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos