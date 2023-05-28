Power to the puppet
28 May 2023 - 00:00 By HOGARTH
Our reluctant president made a rare appearance at the Union Buildings to sign a document that had been gathering dust — a proclamation assigning powers to the minister of load-shedding, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, almost three months after he was appointed. It took a tweet by puppet Chester Missing to sum up the state of the nation under McBuffalo: “Ramaphosa just gave the minister of electricity actual power. That’s how bad load-shedding is, even the actual minister of power had no power.”..
