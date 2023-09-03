Rejects from central casting
Cast into the wilderness by the ANC, Ace has issued a casting call for a new ACT
03 September 2023 - 00:00
Move over Fana Mokoena — a new actor has entered South Africa’s political stage. After being cast into the political wilderness by the ANC, Ace Magashule has found an acting gig for himself. He launched a new political outfit, the African Congress for Transformation — or ACT — which immediately became the target of mockery on social media. Now that Magashule has ditched the title “comrade”, will he respond if we call him “actor” Ace? ..
