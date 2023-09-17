Mampara of the week: Sthembiso Mthembu
17 September 2023 - 00:00
It must be the classic failure to distinguish between party and state that led this mampara — who is probably an IFP deployee in government — to instruct employees at the Inkosi Langalibalele municipality in Estcourt to dress in black on Thursday to mourn the death of IFP founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi...
