These kids should mind their p’s and q’s
The ANCYL wants ‘Passas’ arrested. The cops must be wondering who that is
08 October 2023 - 00:00
Hogarth is old enough to remember the intellectual giants who founded the ANC Youth League. It was no ANC kindergarten back then, but a formidable political force through the doors of which passed such luminaries as Robert Sobukwe, AP Mda, Anton Lembede, Nelson Mandela and Oliver Tambo. Even those of its leaders who had never seen the inside of a lecture hall, like Walter Sisulu, were respected thinkers who could hold their own in any debate. Over the years, however, populists such as Peter Mokaba, Fikile Mbalula and their protégé, one Julius Malema, presided over the league’s waning stature. ..
