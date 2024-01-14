Mampara of the week: Ngizwe Mchunu
This KZN radio host is a source of static
14 January 2024 - 00:00
This village drunkard would not ordinarily feature on these august pages because he is a nonentity. But somehow Ngizwe Mchunu gets the KwaZulu-Natal media excited every time he opens his mouth. Remember how the cameras followed him around at the time of the July 2021 riots?..
