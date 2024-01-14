Hogarth

Mampara of the week: Ngizwe Mchunu

This KZN radio host is a source of static

14 January 2024 - 00:00 By HOGARTH

This village drunkard would not ordinarily feature on these august pages because he is a nonentity. But somehow Ngizwe Mchunu gets the KwaZulu-Natal media excited every time he opens his mouth. Remember how the cameras followed him around at the time of the July 2021 riots?..

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. SIPHO SINGISWA | Cometh the hour, cometh the man: Msholozi’s second coming Opinion
  2. DAN MOYANE | ANC and Frelimo face a reckoning with disenchanted young voters Opinion
  3. CARTOON | Mandela, Bizos ‘salute next generation’ as ‘Team SA’ takes genocide ... Opinion
  4. Obituary: Bertie Lubner, philanthropist, businessman, sanctions-buster Opinion & Analysis
  5. MIA SWART | Five reasons to applaud South Africa’s ICJ initiative Insight

Latest Videos

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp 'not overly happy' with Anfield atmosphere after 5-1 ...
South Africa: Fire fighters in battle of blaze on slopes of mountain near Cape ...