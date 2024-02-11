Stage 1: On the Eskom ladder to power
Forget about Israel, Prez, it’s Eskom waiting in the wings
11 February 2024 - 00:00
Speaking at a recent ANC indaba, President Cyril Ramaphosa cautioned his comrades to brace for a possible backlash from pro-Israeli world powers after South Africa scored a victory against Tel-Aviv at the International Court of Justice. The country’s stance on Gaza, he hinted, could provoke ideas of “regime change” on our shores driven by foreign powers and their local sympathisers...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.