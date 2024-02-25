Mampara of the week: Anoj Singh
Amoj sings the reunion blues
25 February 2024 - 00:00
If there were any doubts that Anoj Singh was captured by the Guptas, his latest stunt put them to bed. The former Transnet CFO accused of helping the Guptas loot the state entity headed to court to ask for relaxed bail conditions so he can reunite with his capturers. Apparently the Guptas are not finished with their puppet yet, and offered him a job at one of their companies in Dubai. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.