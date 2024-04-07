Mampara of the week: John Mpe
Washing his hands of blame
07 April 2024 - 00:00
Long before election fever hit our shores, residents of Seshego in Polokwane have experienced prolonged water cuts. Despite many complaints little was done to resolve the situation with the urgency it required. When members of the community decided they’d had enough and organised a shutdown over the water crisis, Polokwane mayor John Mpe cried foul, blaming the protest on imaginary political opponents who, he said, wanted to use the problem as a political tool to wrest power from him and his ANC...
