A Boswell Wilkie production

A strange campaign season, this. The governing party seeks to assure voters that it has fresh ideas by parading its leaders from yesteryear, many of whom would rather be spending their golden years writing political treatises on the state of the AU, tending their backyard vegetable gardens, or — as in the case of one famous ANC veteran — searching for the mysterious White Spiritual Boy and Spiritual Wonder Boy bank accounts that house trillions of philanthropic rand apparently due to every South African...
