Mampara of the week: Fikile Mbalula
Forget fear, have some shame
12 May 2024 - 00:00
Fikile Mbalula has spent so much time with Floyd Mayweather types recently that he seems to consider himself some kind of superstar, rather than the secretary-general of a "revolutionary" former liberation movement. What was the idea behind his Mampara move of being chauffeured in a R3m Mercedes-Benz G63 through poverty-stricken Inanda township during an election campaign?..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.