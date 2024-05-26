The real historic occasion
A police general stares down taxi bosses — why can’t we vote for him?
26 May 2024 - 00:00
Pity these elections aren’t about choosing a new sheriff, for Hogarth’s vote would have gone to Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. The KwaZulu-Natal police chief has earned a no-nonsense reputation that was greatly enhanced on Friday when he single-handedly forced taxi bosses to end their drivers’ illegal blockade of the N3 and two busy arteries, Argyle and Umgeni roads. ..
