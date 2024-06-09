A Kolisi government?
The language police on social media are having a hard time helping users understand the difference between “coalition”, “collision” and “collusion”. Hogarth has heard of cases where some have said it will be “good for the markets” if the ANC is in “collision” with the DA, while others advocate the ruling party’s “collusion” with the EFF and the MK Party. But one of Hogarth’s colleagues says that, at least in his neck of the woods, the confusion caused by all the talk about coalitions has been far worse. He says his mates were most disappointed to learn this week that a koalisie government is not the same as a Kolisi one, and that Siya won’t be taking over the Union Buildings any time soon...
