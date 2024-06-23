Mampara of the week: Renaldo Gouws
Pain in the neck
23 June 2024 - 00:00
Suspended DA MP Renaldo Gouws awoke to find his political career torpedoed by racist statements he had made in the past, but in his case the past cannot be long enough ago. His “apology” only added to the injury he had caused, especially his advice to those offended to “please drink a Panado for the chest pains”. ..
