Hogarth

Still ‘cold’ outside the ANC?

23 June 2024 - 00:00 By Hogarth

In the small town of Umzumbe, down the KwaZulu-Natal coast, a half-a-dozen ANC councillors were so unhappy with their mayor that they abstained in a vote by the opposition to oust him. The ANC promptly suspended them. But the political times had changed - or the councillors thought they had — and it was no longer “cold outside the ANC”. So they resigned to join Ubaba kaDuduzane's MK Party. ..

