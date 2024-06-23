Still ‘cold’ outside the ANC?
23 June 2024 - 00:00
In the small town of Umzumbe, down the KwaZulu-Natal coast, a half-a-dozen ANC councillors were so unhappy with their mayor that they abstained in a vote by the opposition to oust him. The ANC promptly suspended them. But the political times had changed - or the councillors thought they had — and it was no longer “cold outside the ANC”. So they resigned to join Ubaba kaDuduzane's MK Party. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.