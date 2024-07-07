Cadre culture
Friday marked 100 days since Eskom last plunged the country into darkness through load-shedding — a plausible achievement given that, even in the days of the power utility’s supposed saviour André de Ruyter, no-one could ever imagine the country having so much power. But did the powers that be at Eskom have to go and ruin such a great moment by throwing themselves a party — and even having a cake baked — to mark the 100-day milestone? We must put an end to this culture of celebrating fish for swimming otherwise we’ll soon have MPs throwing bashes in celebration of not falling asleep during parliamentary sittings...
