Mampara of the week: Gayton McKenzie
An X-rated blunder
14 July 2024 - 00:00
The excitable new minister of sports, arts and culture promised to reveal a list of artists who benefited unfairly from public funds from his department. However, when the list was made public it turned out they were beneficiaries of a Covid relief programme that assisted artists who were out of work during lockdown...
