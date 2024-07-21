Sartorial sniper in the house
If Julius Malema fashions himself as a commander-in-chief, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi must fancy himself as a specialist sniper in Juju's paramilitary battalion. In parliament, he is always on hand to take potshots at rival MPs, disrupting their speeches during debates. For instance, he seemed to have floored mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe on Friday when, in the middle of the minister making a crucial point, Ndlozi pointed out that Uncle Gweezy had not buttoned up his tailored suit properly. “I'm preserving the integrity of the GNU,” Ndlozi mockingly told the house, amid gales of laughter from the EFF benches. The usually argumentative Mantashe had no comeback; he simply straightened his jacket and graciously thanked the EFF man for looking out for him...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.