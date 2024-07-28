Juju to a tea
28 July 2024 - 00:00
McBuffalo seemed really wounded by Juju’s remarks in parliament, where the self-styled commander-in-chief of the Red Berets mocked the president for being the son of an apartheid-era policeman and also suggested the National Union of Mineworkers, whose first secretary-general was Cyril Ramaphosa, was a sweetheart union created by the Oppenheimers. So hurt was the prez that he devoted a portion of his speech to responding to Juju’s jibes and providing a brief lecture on the history of the NUM...
