Mampara of the week: Gayton McKenzie
04 August 2024 - 00:00
We all know that Gayton McKenzie is an Afrophobe bigot who campaigns on his hatred for immigrant Africans. It is a strategy that has worked as it took him to parliament — but it is also a stance that will make him a regular in this column. His backward mentality has no place in government...
