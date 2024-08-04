Some balls can’t stop bouncing
04 August 2024 - 00:00
If Arthur Zwane (not the Kaizer Chiefs one) was a soccer player and the MK Party was a football club, he’d be calling his agent now and asking him to negotiate a transfer to another team. But alas, unlike his namesake, this Zwane chose politics as his game and opted for the turbulent Zuma party as his outfit. Hence he has to suffer his boss’s notorious mood swings...
