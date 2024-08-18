Hogarth

Sombre black for the dear departed

18 August 2024 - 00:00 By Hogarth

Like everybody else, Hogarth took his campchair and sat under a thorn tree to watch the much-discussed EFF media conference on his car-battery-powered black and white television set. The problem with not having a colour TV is that one never really gets the complete story. It sadly took days for Hogarth to learn that the six EFF leaders who appeared on our screens wore two different sets of colours — one red and the other black — to indicate who was leaving the party and who was staying. On Hogarth’s TV, they were all wearing black. From what Hogarth has since gathered, the ones in red are staying with Juju while the ones in black will be following Floyd Shivambu to Nkandla...

