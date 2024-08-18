Sombre black for the dear departed
Like everybody else, Hogarth took his campchair and sat under a thorn tree to watch the much-discussed EFF media conference on his car-battery-powered black and white television set. The problem with not having a colour TV is that one never really gets the complete story. It sadly took days for Hogarth to learn that the six EFF leaders who appeared on our screens wore two different sets of colours — one red and the other black — to indicate who was leaving the party and who was staying. On Hogarth’s TV, they were all wearing black. From what Hogarth has since gathered, the ones in red are staying with Juju while the ones in black will be following Floyd Shivambu to Nkandla...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.