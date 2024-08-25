X marks a spot of contention
Hogarth hears from the “Fees Must Fall” generation in the newsroom that it was the late US musician/poet Gil Scott-Heron who said “the revolution will not be televised”. Well, maybe the poet was right about it not unfolding on television, but the revolution — if that is what what Julius Malema, Floyd Shivambu and their fellow-travellers are engaged in — is surely being tweeted. The self-styled commander-in-chief of those red overalls reveals just how important Twitter, now known as X, is for the “revolution” when he suggested that one EFF leader was no longer loyal to the Red Berets as his wife had “liked” a post in support of Shivambu’s defection to Jacob Zuma’s MK Party...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.