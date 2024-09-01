Mampara of the week: John Steenhuisen
01 September 2024 - 00:00
Oh, John, dear John! When does it end, blunder-prone John? Just as the president was about to be inaugurated, you gave us your first government of national unity (GNU) gaffe, making excuses for Renaldo Gouws by telling us he was “young and irresponsible”, as if there was a cut-off age for being racist...
