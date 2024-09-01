Where's the shebeen?
01 September 2024 - 00:00
Baba kaDuduzane finally unveiled his state capture blue-eyed boys as the new MPs taking seats in parliament this week. The trio of former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe, ex-CEO of Transnet Siyabonga Gama and former Prasa head Lucky Montana, were sworn in as members representing the MK Party. With the parliamentary bar closed due to the rebuilding of parliament, Old Hog is volunteering to help Molefe locate a shebeen near the parliamentary precinct...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.