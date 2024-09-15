Mampara of the week: Ndivhudzannyi ‘Makhadzi’ Ralivhona
15 September 2024 - 00:00
Pop singer Makhadzi was just a teenager when fake sign language interpreter Thamsanqa Jantjie embarrassed South Africa on the world stage by gesticulating nonsensically into the camera at Nelson Mandela’s memorial service in 2013. But that is no excuse for the musician’s outrageous video for the song Jealous Down, where she playfully “translates” the words of someone in the video into meaningless sign language...
