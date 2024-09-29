Rock stars also retire
The fickle crowds can hurt
All the clever headlines about Tshwane teetering on the brink of collapse will hopefully stop now that Cilliers Brink has finally been ousted as the capital city’s mayor. Hogarth was bitterly disappointed by how quick and easy the whole affair proved to be. For weeks, the war talk from both side suggested we were headed for an epic battle for the control of the city and its budget. On the day, Brink arrived in style in a blue suit and dark shades like a politician with a Machiavellian trick or two up his sleeve. Had he secretly convinced some ActionSA councillors to defy Hairman and vote against the motion of no confidence in him or did the Fikile Mbalula of the DA just cut a fresh deal with the Helen Zille of the ANC to let him keep the mayoral chain? One never knows, anything is possible in these Government of National Fraternité times...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.