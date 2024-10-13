Mampara of the week: Obed Bapela
Bapela is paying a big price for his smoke and mirrors
13 October 2024 - 00:00
This mampara almost became a deputy minister for life until the formation of the GNU — which meant there was limited space for patronage. So it seems he became bored and started a side hustle that involved cosying up to countries South Africa has no relations with...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.