Please try another ATM, quips Thoko Didiza
There are some parties you just can’t bank on
27 October 2024 - 00:00
Hogarth has known National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza since she was a young activist operating from an ecumenical centre on St Andrews Street in Durban. She went by her maiden name of Msane then, and a friendlier leader of the anti-apartheid movement you could not hope to meet. What Hogarth never noticed in those years, though, was her wicked sense of humour...
