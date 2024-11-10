Eternal Fun Fest continues as red overalls litter roads

Wellington make way for flip-flops as leaders search for their camos

It seems a long time ago now, but remember when nothing seemed to happen in our politics without Julius Malema knowing about it first? Reporters would flock to his press conferences at Winnie Mandela House just to hear the self-styled EFF commander-in-chief dish the dirt on Luthuli House and the Union Buildings. The gossiper-in-chief (GIC), as he came to be known, reliably gave us the lowdown on what had happened behind closed doors at ANC meetings...