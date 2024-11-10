Mampara of the week: Saddam Maake
10 November 2024 - 00:00
All peace-loving people who swear by the gold and black badge of Naturena Village must be ashamed to be associated with this Mampara with a short fuse. If media reports are to be believed, Kaizer Chiefs' top fan, Saddam Maake, could be criminally charged for manhandling young female football fans at a midweek soccer match...
