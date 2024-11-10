Hogarth

Mampara of the week: Saddam Maake

10 November 2024 - 00:00 By Hogarth

All peace-loving people who swear by the gold and black badge of Naturena Village must be ashamed to be associated with this Mampara with a short fuse. If media reports are to be believed, Kaizer Chiefs' top fan, Saddam Maake, could be criminally charged for manhandling young female football fans at a midweek soccer match...

There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.

From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.

For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. EDITORIAL | South Africa must not repeat Zimbabwe mistake with Mozambique Opinion
  2. PETER BRUCE | So it was the economy after all Opinion
  3. BOOK EXTRACT | How I told Zuma he had to go Insight
  4. MAKHUDU SEFARA | We can't mock Trump when we still flock to Zuma Opinion
  5. Mampara of the week: Saddam Maake Hogarth

Latest Videos

Pedro Páramo | Official Trailer | Netflix
Problemista | Official Trailer HD | A24